Bridge repair/upgrade to cost 400 T

COUNCIL REPORT/RESOLUTION HISTORY: Fairview Bridge built on the Okanagan River in 1955.

That Council accept the lowest bid at $358,516.50 (compression seal) from Seismic 2000

Construction LTD.; and That Staff be directed to begin negotiating specific items for the

Fairview Bridge Rehabilitation project to potentially reduce costs;

and

That Council authorize an increase to the total budget by an additional $130,000 should costs not be reduced;

and

That Council authorize the signing authorities to enter into a contract with Seismic 2000

Construction Ltd. for the Fairview Bridge Rehabilitation project;

and

That staff bring back the capital works budget to the next Council meeting for discussion of

options and funding.

The Fairview Road bridge was built in 1955 and is approximately 150 feet in length. It spans the Okanagan River with access to the Eastside Hike and Bike Greenway completed in 2015. The Fairview Road bridge connects downtown Oliver with the east side of Oliver.

In the mid 1950s, the Okanagan River was channelized, straightened, narrowed and diked. The river extends from Penticton to the north, where it arises from the south end of Okanagan Lake, flowing south to the Canada-U.S. border, where it becomes the Okanogan River. 115 mi (185 km) in total length, the Okanagan/Okanogan River empties into the Columbia River in northern Washington State.