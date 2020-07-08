Boy Scout history in South Okanagan

This is another update on this project.

These are interesting times. There were supposed to be seasonal displays at five of our local museums this summer, each one celebrating the history of Scouting in each particular municipality. Hedley Museum is set up. Nice display, but the museum has decided to not reopen this summer. If, however, you have local connections and would like to see it, you can contact them via their website. IF one of the volunteers can coordinate with you then you can get in. Always worth a try if you are planning to be in the area this summer.

The Oliver Museum is OPEN, and they have a very touching display in one of their seasonal display spaces. I enjoyed standing in the room a few weeks ago and taking it all in. I highly recommend a visit this summer. You need to book a visit via their website. While a virtual tour is good it does not not compare with being able to stand in the room. Veronica Parkes, Curator, has done a marvelous job of bringing the local colour by way of several story boards. She also posted a link to a virtual tour. Click the button below, enter the room, look around (360), click on some icons that show up in several parts of the room. Nicely done, Veronica.

The latest word from Penticton is that their museum will not reopen this summer. Most unfortunate since they have the largest collections in the District. We are still waiting on a decision from the Summerland Museum, and Naramata is still unknown.

What we do in September is still undecided. Everything is dependent on where we are at regarding covid-19 protocols. Regardless, the historical project which is now nearly nine years old, will continue. I have been delighted at the high number of people who have been coming up with historical items to add to the collections in the museums. It would have been nice to have a big celebration to honour 110 years of Scouting history in the District, however we need to ensure health and safety. Stay tuned.

Museum exhibits can be fun, but they are just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak. Sometimes I find myself in awe of the depth of Scouting archives we have been able to preserve in recent years in our museums. A researcher’s dream! If you are interested in digging deeper, make arrangements with our museums once we figure out what our new normal looks like.

I am very grateful to the large number of total strangers I have had lengthy conversations with over the past few months. The project has gone in so many new directions.

And I am especially grateful to the Penticton Herald and the Oliver Daily News for publishing a series of articles on the history of Scouting, and the people of Scouting, as it relates to Penticton and Oliver. Thank you. Those articles have led to new contacts and some really interesting archives.

Remember that our municipal museums are all dependent in one way or another on donations. These can be made at the facility or online.

So, enjoy your visit to Oliver: Oliver Scouting Virtual Tour

Gerry Lamb, Interim Chair

South Okanagan Historical Group