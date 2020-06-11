Boil water order -in a part of Osoyoos rural- to continue

As a result of E-Coli detection in the Agricultural Irrigation System 9 on June 3, 2020; the Town of Osoyoos undertook system wide chlorine residual confirmations, some system flushed and additional water quality samples.

Those sample results were received this week and they found no detectable levels of E-coli or total coliform in the Agricultural Irrigation system.

Residential users of the Agricultural Irrigation Systems 8 & 9 are reminded that they must boil their water prior to consumption and the need to do that is not diminished as a result test results that don’t indicate any current concern.