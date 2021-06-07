Body recovered

The body of a missing woman, whose vehicle went off the roadway and into a fast moving river Friday morning near Keremeos, has now been located and recovered.

RCMP wishes to clarify the location of the collision and apologize for any confusion. Police can now confirm that Amy Sabean’s vehicle veered off of Ashnola Road, and plunged into the Ashnola River, approximately 15 km from the Similkameen River. Because the water was moving so fast, the search for Amy extended to the Similkameen River in hopes she could be located there.

Sadly, earlier this morning search and rescue crews located the body of a deceased woman approximately 14 km down stream of the Ashnola River from the collision site, and about 1 km prior to where the Ashnola River enters into the Similkameen River, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. Due to the high risk associated to recovering the deceased from the river’s rapidly flowing waters. Search and rescue personnel took the time necessary to safely carry out the recovery mission.

The woman has since been identified as 43-year old Amy Sabean. Her family has since been notified.

Earlier (June 4)

A search is now underway after a woman, who had been operating a vehicle, drove off the roadway and into a fast moving river Friday morning near Keremeos. She was swept away by the fast moving water and disappeared. Search and Rescue was deployed but has yet to locate the missing woman.

On June 4, 2021 just after 11 a.m., a man called the Keremeos RCMP to report that he had witnessed a woman being swept away by the fast moving water of the Similkameen River.

At around 10:45 a.m., 43-year-old Amy Sabean was operating a white Chevrolet Blazer, and was being followed by an associate who was in a separate vehicle. While travelling along Ashnola Road the man witnessed Amy drive off the roadway and into the Similkameen River. When she tried to get out of her vehicle she was swept away by the fast moving water.

Search and Rescue teams (and RCMP members) were immediately deployed, along with RCMP Air 4.