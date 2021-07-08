Body of 25 year old Manning Park hiker found

Princeton – RCMP confirming searchers looking for missing person find human remains.

On October 10th, 2020, 25-year-old, Jordan Naterer, left his residence in Vancouver, BC, on his way to a hiking trip in Manning Park. He was then supposed to attend a family gathering which he didn’t arrive for. His vehicle was later located in the Frosty Mountain Trailhead, close to the Lightening Lake Day Use area.

On July 4th, 2021, personal belongings believed to be that of Mr. Naterer were located by a volunteer searcher in a remote, limited access area.

On July 7th, 2021, at noon, searchers located human remains, approximately 2.9 km from where missing person, Mr. Naterer’s, belongings were found.

“Sadly, at noon today, ground search and rescue crews located human remains, approximately 2.9 km from where Mr. Naterer’s personal belongings were located,” states Cst. James Grandy. “The family of Mr. Naterer has been notified. Crews are continuing their search of the immediate area into the afternoon, and likely into tomorrow.”

The BC Coroners Service is engaged and will be conducting their own parallel investigation.