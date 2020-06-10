Boating mishap remembered by family and friends

A year ago – a tragedy on Osoyoos Lake – and Monday, friends and family returned to the scene to pay their respects.

A boat collision on Osoyoos Lake killed two B.C. men 12 months ago was a “tragic accident” according to police.

The main causes of the June 2019 collision were “speed and reduced visibility due to sun in the deceased driver’s eyes,” Osoyoos RCMP said.

Police won’t be recommending prosecutors consider charges in the case.

Friends Nicholas Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died last June after the speedboat they were in collided with an aluminum boat with three people on board.

The three people in the other vessel were rescued and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The bodies of Trask and Ellison were recovered a day later by the RCMP underwater recovery team.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said the trip to the scene of the accident was a gesture of support for the family as they marked the somber anniversary.

“Although I cannot bring their loved ones back, I am hoping this small gesture will help them in this difficult time,” Bayda said, in an email to Global News.

On shore, family and friends put roses into the water in memory of Trask and quietly reflected to the sound of lapping waves.

“It just helps all of us get through how this happened,” said Trask’s wife, Melissa.

Source: Files from Global Okanagan