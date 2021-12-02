Board of Education – SD # 53 monthly report

Staff reported to the Board that the six-year Indigenous student completion rates reached 74.4%

which was a 5% increase from the previous year, is 2% higher than the provincial average and is the

highest in 7 years for the District. The 5-year completion rate has also shown an increase to 67% and

is 3.5% higher than the provincial average. While these results are encouraging and are an indicator of

moving towards equity, other supports have been added to the District for this year as well. 2 new

positions have been added in the areas of guidance and counseling to move forward in meeting the

calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee and moving the District closer to addressing

the goals in our Equity Action Plan.

Staff also reported on the initiatives being undertaken through the one-time COVID 19 Recovery Grant

and the on-going Early Actions Initiative Grant. The usage of both of these grants revolves around

mental health impacts and challenges for both youth and adults by way of contracted counsellors,

workshops, presentations and training. One of the activities that is encompassed is the Equine

Therapy Program which is a 6-week program available to nominated students in various schools.

The Board was advised that we have received an additional $209,099 in transportation funds. These

additional funds will be used to support many initiatives including crossing guards, extra bus runs,

funding for late buses as needed, transport vouchers for early learning programs, safety cameras and

DVRs for buses and additional school budget for extracurricular activities.

As the Province is transitioning Childcare to the Ministry of Education, the Ministries of Children and

Family Development and Education want to hear from a broad range of childcare partners including

providers, parent organizations, indigenous families, local governments, school districts and childcare

advocates. A link to register for the first event on December 1 is here: Early Learning and Child Care

Engagement – Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca)

Finally, the Board held elections for the position of Chair, Vice-Chair, BCPSEA rep and alternate and

BCSTA rep and alternate. The results are as follows: Chair, Rob Zandee; Vice-Chair, Casey Brouwer;

BCPSEA rep Rob Zandee, alternate Janice Stevens; BCSTA rep Deb Marten, alternate Casey Brouwer.

Committee membership will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rob Zandee, Chairperson

School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen)