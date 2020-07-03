Blood challenge runs to August 30th



Patricia Douglas pedals while undergoing dialysis in the Renal Department at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is challenging local residents to bike, swim or run to match kidney patients’ efforts while raising funds for more cycling machines and renal equipment at PRH.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has launched its first annual BLOOD (Bike Like One On Dialysis) Challenge to raise funds for the Renal Department at Penticton Regional Hospital. Kidney dialysis patients come in for treatment at PRH three times a week – and some pedal on specialized cycling machines throughout each two-hour session.

Since Penticton hosts two major triathlons, an internationally renowned cycling event, and is a community that encourages people to stay active and fit, the BLOOD Challenge has been issued.

Carey Bornn, Executive Director of the SOS Medical Foundation said participants are challenged to commit anywhere from two to eight hours a week of biking, swimming or walking/running while raising funds to acquire medical equipment and more cycling machines for the PRH Renal Department.

The BLOOD Challenge runs through to August 30.