Blast from the past

March 17, 2020

BC Ministry of Health

The COVID-19 situation in British Columbia is continually evolving and the information below is current as of 3 p.m.

* Total confirmed cases in B.C.: 186

* New cases since March 16, 2020: 83

* Hospitalized cases: 7

* Deaths: 7

* Recovered: 5

Confirmed cases by region:

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 116

* Fraser Health: 47

* Island Health: 12

* Interior Health: 7

* Northern Health: 4

***

April 22nd 2021

Today, we are reporting 1,001 new cases, for a total of 123,758 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 8,842 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 12,608 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 113,139 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the active cases, 486 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 160 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had

215 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region,

626 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 26 in the Island Health region,

93 in the Interior Health region,

39 in the Northern Health region and

2 new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,554 deaths in British Columbia.

“In B.C., 1,542,066 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 88,663 of which are second doses.