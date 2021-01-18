Blankets are for warmth – not to hide behind

Penticton – Officers arrest suspect in break and enter in progress.

In the early morning hours of Friday, January 15th, 2021, private security personnel called Police to report a broken window at the Penticton Herald building, 186 Nanaimo Avenue West.

Nearby, several laptop computers were piled outside.

While front-line officers were being dispatched, the security staff reported the suspect was standing near the window with a blanket covering his face.

Front-line officers arrived to find the suspect wearing a blanket over their head, carrying several items.

Once the suspect saw Police, he immediately dropped the items, and fled on foot. Officers were able to locate him a short distance away hiding underneath a vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old, Wade River Morin, was remanded into custody on one count of break and enter. His next court appearance is on January 20th, 2021.