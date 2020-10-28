Big change for ISCU customers in Osoyoos! ….and OK Falls!

Our decision to move to the south end of Penticton is in part a result of many members asking us to have a presence in the city. Penticton is increasingly becoming a primary location for shopping, school and work. Our new location will allow us to better serve our members who spend much of their time in the city.

We are combining the Osoyoos and Oliver branches to ensure our southern most branches remain strong – and making a hub branch to serve both communities is the best way for us to do that. We will continue to regularly meet with members in Osoyoos to support their lending and investment needs and are only a call, click or short drive away for all their other needs.