Big change for ISCU customers in Osoyoos! ….and OK Falls!

As part of our ongoing enhancements, Interior Savings will be making some changes with our South Okanagan branches in 2021.

We will be opening a new branch in the south end of Penticton that will become the primary service location for our Okanagan Falls and Penticton area members. Once the new location opens, branch services in Okanagan Falls will transition to one day a week. We will also be combining our Osoyoos and Oliver branches to serve both communities out of one regional hub location in Oliver.

Our decision to move to the south end of Penticton is in part a result of many members asking us to have a presence in the city. Penticton is increasingly becoming a primary location for shopping, school and work. Our new location will allow us to better serve our members who spend much of their time in the city.

We are combining the Osoyoos and Oliver branches to ensure our southern most branches remain strong – and making a hub branch to serve both communities is the best way for us to do that. We will continue to regularly meet with members in Osoyoos to support their lending and investment needs and are only a call, click or short drive away for all their other needs.

All changes will take place in 2021, with the Osoyoos – Oliver transition slated for February 27, 2021 and the new Penticton branch expected to open in spring?.

Source – comm and website of ISCU

