Betty and Chris – we thank you

OLIVER, BC, CANADA – July 26, 2020 – In less than three days the wine is SOLD OUT! Thank you to all who purchased a case and supported our cause. From the entire Board of Directors of Highway to Healing, a giant THANK YOU to Betty and Chris Jentsch for their tremendous generosity and giving back to the community.

The Jentsch’s had allocated 100 cases of our Double Gold Winning 2016 Viognier

The sale is $200 + taxes per case of 12. “It is the perfect blend of great tasting wine combined with a worthwhile cause,” said Tony Munday, Vice President of Highway to Healing. “We were ecstatic when Chris and Betty approached us with the idea. We are so thankful to them for their support.”