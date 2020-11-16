Best of luck on your retirement….

John Rotheisler

It is with great pleasure to announce John’s retirement with the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police after proudly serving Canada for 30 years!!!

John’s career began in Corn Wallis Nova Scotia where he completed his basic training before moving on the Canadian Forces Base Borden to attend the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Engineering. After completing his trades training as an Airframe Technician, he was posted to CF-5 maintenance in Cold Lake, Alberta. He was then posted to 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron and worked in servicing and snags on the CF-5. After 4 years, he was posted to 410 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron, again working in servicing and snags, this time on the CF-18 Hornet.

As part of Air Force restructuring, John crossed trained and became one of the first Airframe Technicians to be certified in a second trade as a Safety Systems Technician. He followed this up later becoming the first Aviation Technician to earn the Aircraft Weapons Loading certification. John was also the I/C of Team 2 of the 4 Wing Search and Rescue Team as well as a Training Officer. John’s unwavering dedication to Search and Rescue earned him numerous International, National and Provincial awards.

John transitioned in 2005 to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He completed his training at Depot, Regina and was sent to his first post in Edson, Alberta. He was certified as a Breath Technician and completed the Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education (DARE) instructors’ course. John also continued to support Provincial Search and Rescue as a Search Manager and Team Leader.

John then accepted a transfer to Milk River, Alberta where he not only supported the community and surrounding area, but the Coutts Border Crossing as well. John stayed active in both Search and Rescue and DARE as well as taking on the role as the Vice President of the Milk River Golf Club.

John’s RCMP career next saw him transfer to High River, Alberta. Along with his policing duties, John became the Vice President, followed by the President, of the High River Legion. John was asked to take the Acting Detachment Commanders position in Nanton, which he did so with vigor. Upon the arrival of the new Commander, John returned to High River, where he finished out the remainder of his career.

John has been an avid member and supporter of the Canadian Legion for the past 30 years. He has also continued to support and be active in Search and Rescue, completing 36 years of service.

Due to COVID-19, we are limited to a small gathering of friends and family to celebrate and honor this special man. Please take this opportunity to thank and congratulate John for his service. Please send your well wishes directly to gsar1@hotmail.com.

Congratulations John! We are so proud of you!!!

Love,

Kay and Ernie, Jordyn, Cassidy, Gill, Anita, Kolton, Kalen and Grace.