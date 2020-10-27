Behind the scenes

Pool (Aquatic Centre) for the Southern Okanagan

Oliver

Osoyoos

OIB

Area C – Oliver

Area A – Osoyoos

Plan was to find enough $$$ to fund a feasibility study – The two Towns have a working relationship but so far the OIB and the two rural areas reluctant to fund the study or the multi-million dollar cost of construction.

Homeless Shelter

The Town of Oliver working on obtaining a grant. A homeless shelter could be located at the United Church.

Fire Pits

Someone, not sure who, is pushing for back yard fires inside Town boundaries. Councillors seemed reluctant to allow anything other than propane, natural gas, briquettes in a certified appliance.

Not sure we will hear about this again.

On a complaint basis – too much work for Bylaw Officers and the Fire Chief.