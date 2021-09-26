Bed shuffle ?

Oliver Airport Saturday
Below ambulances seen leaving Oliver Airport and off loading at SOGH
‘We need to reduce pressure on the north’:
B.C. health minister Adrian Dix on transferring ICU patients
Tuesday it was announced that hospital intensive care units in the Northern Health region are so overstretched because of COVID-19, that some patients have been moved to other parts of the province.
Comments
Katrin Paulsen says
Nothing to with COVID .Half have got other issues .
Publisher: Awe so? Covid has everything to do with it!
Beds are short in the north for new cases of Covid – requiring a bed
People who are in hospital for other reasons are being transported to NON ICU facilities.