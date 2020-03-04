Because you asked

RDOS is helping residents prepare for potential flooding.

A sand and sandbag pickup location has been established at Keogan Park, 1525 Cedar Street in Okanagan Falls.

Local municipalities responsible for sand bag operations and other sandbag location not yet set up or not identified.

Those requiring sandbags in other regions should contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) during regular business hours at 350-490-4225.

Property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their home from flooding. Government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures.