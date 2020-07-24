BC’s Okanagan valley a Covid hotspot

Okanagan Valley – centered in Kelowna is proving to be the province’s current hot spot for coronavirus cases.

The latest statistics from the BC Centre of Disease Control show that 107 cases were reported in the Okanagan between July 10-23.

The only other areas that came close were in the Lower Mainland, with the Fraser South region (Ladner, Delta, White Rock, Surrey, Langley) having the most at 58 cases. Vancouver was next at 49 and Fraser East at 42.

The province reported 340 new cases of COVID-19 during that two-week period, which means the Okanagan accounted for nearly a third of them.