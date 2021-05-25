BC’s break out plan ???

The plan has four steps based on immunization levels and keeping case numbers and hospitalizations stable.

The first step comes into effect Tuesday. A maximum of five visitors or one household are allowed for indoor personal gatherings, and a maximum of 10 people can gather outdoors.

Indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people are allowed with safety protocols place.

Sports organizations can resume outdoor sports games for adults and kids with no spectators in attendance. Low-intensity fitness with safety protocols in place can also resume.

A maximum of 10 people are allowed for seated indoor organized gatherings

with safety protocols and a maximum of 50 people

are permitted for seated outdoor organized gatherings with safety protocols.