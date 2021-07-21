BC Wildfire – fact sheet

Fires:

* Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 296

* Since April 1, 2021:

* 1,156 wildfires

* 310,509 hectares burned

* Active fires by fire centre:

* Cariboo: 46 (50,348 hectares)

* Coastal: 10 (799 ha)

* Kamloops: 111 (110,043 ha)

* Northwest: 5 (25,955 ha)

* Prince George: 60 (105,661 ha)

* Southeast: 64 (14,700 ha)

Crews and equipment:

* Firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires: 3,180 (total, includes out-of-province and aerial support)

* Out-of-province firefighters: 135

* Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 178

Evacuations:

* Evacuation Orders: 44 (+9)

* Evacuation Alerts: 74 (+8)

Properties:

* Number of properties on Order: 3,078 (+474)

* Number of properties on Alert: 16,225 (+321)

* Orders and Alerts by Emergency Management BC region:

* Vancouver Island Central Coast: 0

* Northwest: 3 Orders and 5 Alerts

* Northeast: 4 Orders and 16 Alerts

* Central: 35 (+9) Orders and 46 (+8) Alerts

* Southeast: 2 Orders and 5 Alerts

* Southwest: 0 Orders and 2 Alerts