BC Wildfire – fact sheet

Fires:
* Wildfires currently burning in B.C.: 296
* Since April 1, 2021:
* 1,156 wildfires
* 310,509 hectares burned
* Active fires by fire centre:
* Cariboo: 46 (50,348 hectares)
* Coastal: 10 (799 ha)
* Kamloops: 111 (110,043 ha)
* Northwest: 5 (25,955 ha)
* Prince George: 60 (105,661 ha)
* Southeast: 64 (14,700 ha)
Crews and equipment:
* Firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires: 3,180 (total, includes out-of-province and aerial support)
* Out-of-province firefighters: 135
* Helicopters and planes supporting ground crews: 178
Evacuations:
* Evacuation Orders: 44 (+9)
* Evacuation Alerts: 74 (+8)
Properties:
* Number of properties on Order: 3,078 (+474)
* Number of properties on Alert: 16,225 (+321)
* Orders and Alerts by Emergency Management BC region:
* Vancouver Island Central Coast: 0
* Northwest: 3 Orders and 5 Alerts
* Northeast: 4 Orders and 16 Alerts
* Central: 35 (+9) Orders and 46 (+8) Alerts
* Southeast: 2 Orders and 5 Alerts
* Southwest: 0 Orders and 2 Alerts
