BC snow pack – holds its own

A fairly strong storm system affected the province over the final weekend of March and resulted in a slight uptick in snowpack percentages for most regions. The South Interior was the least affected by the storm.

Regional snow pack levels vary from slightly below normal to above normal for April 1st, based solely on ASWS locations. The provincial average for all ASWS locations increased from 112% on March 15th to 116% for April 1st. The average for all stations within the Fraser River basin increased to 119% (March 15th: 113%). By April 1st, on average, approximately 96% of the total seasonal snow pack has accumulated.

The majority of regions stayed fairly level or measured a slight increase in average percent of median from March 15th. Northern regions experienced substantial increases in percent of median, including Upper Fraser East, Central Coast and Skeena-Nass. The South Interior remained incredibly dry and some regions experienced a slight decrease, including the Boundary and Okanagan.

La Nina conditions persisted through the winter. Typically, La Nina years result in cooler and wetter weather conditions for B.C. The cooler spring conditions could result in delayed snowmelt through April.