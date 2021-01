BC property assessments up by almost 5-6 percent in Oliver

Change from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020

Jurisdiction

City of Penticton

Residential Total 1.3%

Single Family Residential 1.6%

Strata 0.1%

Business/Other -2.5%

Light Industry 3.4%

Neighbourhood

Duncan to Eckhardt

Residential Total 0.9%

Single Family Residential 1.1%

Strata -0.4%

Oliver Rural (714)

Residential Total 0.3%

Single Family Residential -0.6%

Strata 0.3%

Business/Other 0.5%

Light Industry 0.8%

Neighbourhood

Osoyoos – Rural

Residential Total -2.2%

Single Family Residential -3.2%

Strata N/A

Source: BC Assessment Authority