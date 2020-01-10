BC most wanted arrested in Oliver January 3rd

Erica Esquieres was arrested by Richmond RCMP in Oliver and faces over 20 fraud and related charges. Fifteen of those charges originate in Richmond.

Richmond RCMP travelled more than 400 kilometres to the South Okanagan to arrest a woman wanted on multiple charges of fraud across the province.

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been a fugitive since July 2019 and is facing more than 26 charges, including 15 in Richmond.

The charges range from identity theft, forgery to credit card fraud, according to provincial court records.

According to the Mounties’ press release, a team of Richmond RCMP officers acted on several investigative tips before setting out to Oliver.

“Similar to historical excursions of the Mounties of old, tales of long treks across snow-covered landscapes tracking and arresting a fugitive on the run still holds true in present day,” reads the media release.

Esquieres was arrested on the morning of January 3rd near a home adjacent Tuc-el-Nuit Lake, in Oliver.

According to Sgt. Gene Hsieh, with Richmond RCMP’s organized crime unit, at the time of arrest, Esquieres remained “true to form” and attempted to deceive officers to avoid capture.

Hsieh added that officers on the arrest team were “quite familiar with Esquieres and her modus operandi.”

Esquieres is being held in Oliver pending a transfer to Richmond Friday and is scheduled to appear in Richmond Provincial Court that day.

“She was one of our most-wanted suspects. We were highly motivated in locating her whereabouts and ensuring she be returned to stand trial,” said Hsieh.

“Officers from our property crime unit and our economic crime unit made up the arrest team, and welcomed this chain of events to start off the New Year