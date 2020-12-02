BC history – designer of SFU dies at age 96

As a Vancouver city councillor with Art Phillips and TEAM in 1972, he was part of a political movement that put a stop to freeways and redeveloped the south side of False Creek from industrial to residential. One of the early owners, architects and developers at Whistler in the 1960’s.
Massey died Tuesday morning from pneumonia in a hospice at Lion’s Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.
His life story could have been scripted by Hollywood.
In fact, his father, Raymond Massey, was a movie star, his uncle Vincent was Canada’s governor-general from 1952-59, and his family founded the farm-equipment giant Massey-Harris, which became Massey-Ferguson.
Geoffrey Massey was born on Oct. 29, 1924, in London, England, where his dad had a long and successful career in live theatre. His mother, Peggy Fremantle, also came from a prominent family — her father was British Admiral Sydney Fremantle.
