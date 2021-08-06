BC has strong economy

The Labour Force Survey for July shows for the second consecutive month, British Columbia was the only province in Canada with employment above pre-pandemic levels, with a job recovery rate of 100.5%.

B.C. has a strong economy with one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada at 6.6%. We saw a gain of 3,300 full-time jobs and a reduction in part-time jobs by 6,500 last month. With the highest level of per-capita supports for people and businesses in Canada, our job recovery has been solid, led by the Cariboo at 107.4% and the Kootenays at 105.3%. The North Coast-Nechako region has a 103.1% job recovery rate, Vancouver Island is at 102.8%, the Thompson-Okanagan is at 102.6% and the Lower Mainland is at 101.3%.