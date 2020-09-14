BC – Green Party leader chosen

Sonia Furstenau, 49, is the MLA for Cowichan Valley (2017–present) and was deputy leader of the party (2016–present).

Main Message: This is NOT the time for an election in the middle of a series of crises.

***

Sonia Furstenau is a Canadian politician who was elected to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in the 2017 provincial election. She represents the electoral district of Cowichan Valley as the leader of the Green Party of British Columbia.[1] On November 2, 2016, Green Party leader Andrew Weaver announced that Furstenau would replace Adam Olsen as one of the deputy leaders of the party. On January 27, 2020, Furstenau announced her candidacy for the leadership of the party.

In 2014, Furstenau started her political career when she was elected to serve as a director of Electoral Area B within the Cowichan Valley Regional District. This was after two years working with the Shawnigan Resident’s Association to protest and appeal a British Columbia Provincial permit that allowed the siting of a landfill on the banks of the community’s source of drinking water, Shawnigan Lake.

Prior to holding elected office, she was a high school teacher in Victoria and Shawnigan Lake. She has a BA and MA in History from the University of Victoria.

Source: Wikipedia