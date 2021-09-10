BC economy is strong

“The Labour Force Survey for August shows that B.C. is making great strides in our economic recovery with another 14,400 jobs gained throughout the province – 13,600 of these jobs are among women. All job gains are full-time.

“B.C. has one of the lowest unemployment rates and a job recovery rate of 101.1%, leading Canada as the only province with employment above pre-pandemic levels for the third straight month.

“In areas throughout the province, our job recovery rate has been strong, led by Prince George at 108.1%. Other notable job recovery rates are in the Cariboo at 105.7%, Thompson-Okanagan at 105.6%, Vancouver Island-Coast at 104.1%, the Kootenays at 102.8%, the Lower Mainland at 102.2%, North Coast-Nechako at 101.4% and Vancouver at 101.0%.