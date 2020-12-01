BC Covid 19 info

New cases in last three days 2364 with 46 new dead

Total dead 441

80 percent of the latest deaths at LTC facilities

316 people in BC hospital’s with Covid

75 in ICU

212 new cases in Interior Health

New case totals break out

750 Friday

731 Saturday

596 Sunday

277 adjust figure just discovered

***

UPDATE on IH numbers:

· IH is reporting 212 new cases since Friday, for a total of 1,750.

· 490 cases are active and on isolation.

· 15 people are in hospital. 5 in ICU.

· 3 deaths in IH since the start of the pandemic (no change)