BC Covid 19 info

New cases in last three days 2364 with 46 new dead
Total dead 441
80 percent of the latest deaths at LTC facilities
316 people in BC hospital’s with Covid
75 in ICU
212 new cases in Interior Health
New case totals break out
750 Friday
731 Saturday
596 Sunday
277 adjust figure just discovered
***
UPDATE on IH numbers:
· IH is reporting 212 new cases since Friday, for a total of 1,750.
· 490 cases are active and on isolation.
· 15 people are in hospital. 5 in ICU.
· 3 deaths in IH since the start of the pandemic (no change)
