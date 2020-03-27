Battle to contain spread of virus continues

A few notable changes today
Ontario has more deaths from Covid-19 than BC
Quebec has more cases to analyze than both Ontario and BC
The U.S. has overtaken China as the country with the most confirmed cases in the world —of Covid-19 marking a new milestone in the fight against the global pandemic.
Deaths reported
Ontario 15
BC 14
Quebec 8
Alberta 2
In Canada 161,603 people tested – 145,067 proved to be negative
Cases reported in Canada – 4018
Quebec 1629
Ontario 858
BC 725
Alberta 486
Sask 95
Manitoba 11
Newfoundland/Labrador 82
Nova Scotia 73
New Brunswick 33
Other areas 13
Repatriated travellers 13
