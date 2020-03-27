Battle to contain spread of virus continues

A few notable changes today

Ontario has more deaths from Covid-19 than BC

Quebec has more cases to analyze than both Ontario and BC

The U.S. has overtaken China as the country with the most confirmed cases in the world —of Covid-19 marking a new milestone in the fight against the global pandemic.

Deaths reported

Ontario 15

BC 14

Quebec 8

Alberta 2

In Canada 161,603 people tested – 145,067 proved to be negative

Cases reported in Canada – 4018

Quebec 1629

Ontario 858

BC 725

Alberta 486

Sask 95

Manitoba 11

Newfoundland/Labrador 82

Nova Scotia 73

New Brunswick 33

Other areas 13

Repatriated travellers 13