Battle to contain spread of virus continues

,

A few notable changes today

Ontario has more deaths from Covid-19 than BC

Quebec has more cases to analyze than both Ontario and BC

The U.S. has overtaken China as the country with the most confirmed cases in the world —of Covid-19 marking a new milestone in the fight against the global pandemic.

 

Deaths reported

Ontario 15
BC 14
Quebec 8
Alberta 2

In Canada 161,603 people tested – 145,067 proved to be negative

Cases reported in Canada – 4018

Quebec 1629
Ontario 858
BC 725
Alberta 486

Sask 95
Manitoba 11

Newfoundland/Labrador 82
Nova Scotia 73
New Brunswick 33
Other areas 13
Repatriated travellers 13

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*