Barbershop incident in Osoyoos – sparks media concern about racism ….. but

Where do I begin….

First of all I would like to let everyone know that I have personally contacted Surjit (Smart Look Barber), I explained to him that I made a mistake and the point I was trying to make did not come across the way I meant it to be.

Secondly, I would like to say thank you to every single one of you who have brought this massive lesson to my life.

I did truly have good intentions.

Some people said that I should have taken it up with the town hall and you are right….however things just came across completely wrong on my part and it was absolutely not my intention to come across in any way shape or form as a racist.

Again it’s a word that I’ve never been called in my life until now…as most other people during this unprecedented time… I have been through a lot in my life these past few months…I know for some people you won’t care and it might not make a difference…

But I have personally been under a lot of pressure stress and a lack of sleep due to my Mum having a heart attack, a stroke, a pacemaker all within one month….My dog being newly diagnosed with type one diabetes… A family member having a massive stroke the day after my Mum had a heart attack…and construction for my new Barber Shop location… as you can all imagine just those things that I’ve listed off have been extremely stressful beyond belief… as if COVID-19 wasn’t enough!

I know this won’t make a difference to some people but I hope most people can understand and relate.

I have always been the type of person to stand up for people when I felt they are not being treated fairly…from the kid in school who was being mistreated to standing up for others when other people are too afraid to say anything… my entire family has always warned me that by sticking my nose into someone else’s business is going to backfire on me… And backfire is an understatement as to what has happened right now and I know I did bring this on myself again. thank you all for the massive lessons that you have taught me… I know that I have to sometimes wind my neck in and mind my own business.

I know that the people who know me well know that I am a good person at heart…and that I’m not a racist…I am honest to a fault…I speak my mind to a fault… this is a character trait that I will clearly have to change going forward…. I know I have offended people of all colours and ethnic backgrounds.. please believe me that I did not mean to come across as racist or in anyway shape or form intend to have even the slightest undertone of racism…for this I am truly sorry…but I truly understand how everyone would’ve taken it that way.

Suzanne Gerrard of ‘Dirty Hairy’s Barbershop’