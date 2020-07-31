Bank robbery – in Kelowna

Kelowna – The Robbery unit of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section is investigating after an unknown male suspect allegedly robbed a bank in Kelowna’s Mission.

On July 31, 2020 just after 10 a.m., RCMP received a report of a bank robbery in progress at the RBC branch located on Pandosy Street in Kelowna. All available RCMP resources flooded the immediate area to search for the suspect. Front line officers were supported by the Police Dog Services on the ground, and the RCMP Air Services helicopter from above.

Police learned that the suspect had entered the financial institution where he produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Officers are conducting a coordinated search for the individual and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity immediately,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Please do not approach or attempt to stop this person if you believe you have seen him.”

The suspect is described as male, wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a grey hoody and a mask.