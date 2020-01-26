Baldy says former employee “stole documents” about hill equipment* – RCMP investigate

IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM BALDY MOUNTAIN RESORT
We want to let you know what has led to today’s (Saturday) closure of the Sugarlump chair, as well as the cancellation of the Nancy Greene Zone Race Sunday.
As some of you may have heard, we are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee. We have reported several infractions of this former employee to the RCMP. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot go into the specifics of these actions at this time.
We are working with Technical Safety BC to ensure that we are continuously providing a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests and families. Our team has taken all necessary (and extra) precautionary steps to ensure that our equipment and lifts are operating safely and efficiently. In addition to working with Technical Safety BC, we have also been in contact and are working with our lift company partners and experts in chair lift mechanics to ensure ALL lifts are safe and operational. Guest and staff safety are, and always has been, of paramount concern and our top priority.
We have also consulted with our legal counsel and will take all necessary steps to pursue the responsible party (parties) to the fullest extent of the law.
We wish to let you know that all of our equipment and lifts have been inspected and are operating safely and within code. However, due to procedural difficulties caused by certain stolen records, we have no choice but to wait until these matters are dealt with. We will keep you updated on our progress. We apologize sincerely to our guests and the Nancy Greene Zone Race participants, and appreciate all of your support and understanding!
Your Baldy Mountain Resort Team
Comments
Bill Eggert says
Nice to see you changed your headline.
Publisher: Was equipment tampered with?, documents stolen? , chair lift out of service? , events cancelled?. Obviously to you Bill not that dramatic.
RCMP investigating, BC government’s Ski Hill Equipment inspectors called in – nothing to be concerned about. Right?
Just not…. to sure who or what you are protecting?
If I said the Sugarloaf Chairlift was out of service and a w eekend Kid’s Race cancelled…. would you not be the first to ask WHY ? give us more ?
Bill Eggert says
It is very dramatic. As I said in my original comment, this is a very serious matter. What I’m protecting is the truth. I have no idea what happened, and either do you. Just say that. We have enough fake news to deal with already. I think you agree, or you wouldn’t have changed the headline.
I hope for all concerned that Baldy can get past this and get on to making the ski hill the success we all want it to be. So far they are doing a great job, despite the media.
Publisher: You seem to have more of an agenda than me…..”despite the media” – what is that all about? As if the media is causing the problem.
Bill Eggert says
No where have I read that they “tampered” with equipment. this is a very serious matter. Please stick to the facts.
Publisher: What “they”? What facts? – Nothing proven in court. This is a statement of insiders, a statement of a hill owner. Maybe nothing happened. The problem with the lift was discovered on Friday and the lift closed. Was this statement for other purposes or to explain a closure?
I guess the “fact” you are referring to is the BMR statement issued – not other information that may have more validity than that statement.
Bill – simmer down – wait weeks and months for any info – that may never be released from the hill, the RCMP and the BC government’s hill equipment inspection department.
