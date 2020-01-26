Baldy says former employee “stole documents” about hill equipment* – RCMP investigate

IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM BALDY MOUNTAIN RESORT

We want to let you know what has led to today’s (Saturday) closure of the Sugarlump chair, as well as the cancellation of the Nancy Greene Zone Race Sunday.

As some of you may have heard, we are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee. We have reported several infractions of this former employee to the RCMP. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot go into the specifics of these actions at this time.

We are working with Technical Safety BC to ensure that we are continuously providing a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests and families. Our team has taken all necessary (and extra) precautionary steps to ensure that our equipment and lifts are operating safely and efficiently. In addition to working with Technical Safety BC, we have also been in contact and are working with our lift company partners and experts in chair lift mechanics to ensure ALL lifts are safe and operational. Guest and staff safety are, and always has been, of paramount concern and our top priority.

We have also consulted with our legal counsel and will take all necessary steps to pursue the responsible party (parties) to the fullest extent of the law.

We wish to let you know that all of our equipment and lifts have been inspected and are operating safely and within code. However, due to procedural difficulties caused by certain stolen records, we have no choice but to wait until these matters are dealt with. We will keep you updated on our progress. We apologize sincerely to our guests and the Nancy Greene Zone Race participants, and appreciate all of your support and understanding!

Your Baldy Mountain Resort Team