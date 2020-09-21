Bailey’s coupe September 21, 2020, 7:24 am Car Fire at bottom of Bellevue Drive on Meadows. 5pm Sunday Exact cause not determined even tho the filter apparatus on top of the carb blew off. Quick attention by Oliver Fire Department with several members living nearby.
Comments
Doug Blatchford says
I would like to thank the good samaritans who immediately phoned 911 when they saw that I was in trouble, the member of the Oliver Fire Dept who ran over with a fire extinquisher and all the members of the Oliver Fire Dept for there quick response and concern for what happened.
Publisher: And I hope Bailey survived – my lawn misses him already