Backwoods garbage

On my way to Penticton spotted illegal dumps N of Ok Falls and then on the Rd past St. Andrews

Email me if you wish to help me with this cleanup project !!

Because of Covid you would need a vehicle and a mask

High quality industrial type gloves

Maybe a shovel would help and a rake

Looking for a pick up truck but one site has a dumpster that could go in the back of my vehicle

Tuesday or Thursday starting out at 7 am and back home by 9 am – or coffee on my carport

This will be an ongoing programme for some time until our back roads look a little more au naturel!!!

oliverdailynews@gmail.com