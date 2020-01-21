Award granted

Jim Ouellette, a long time volunteer with the Oliver Food Bank, has been awarded a 2019 Simple Generosity Volunteer Award

by First West Credit Union.

Valley First Credit Union, a division of First West Credit Union, launched Simple Generosity in 2017 in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, which recognizes local volunteers across BC for their meaningful contributions to their communities.

The award includes a donation of $1,000.00 to an organization of the recipient’s choice. Jim has chosen the Oliver Food Bank to receive this donation to continue its work helping Oliver and again demonstrating his outstanding contribution to our community.

A presentation recognizing Jim Ouellette will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Valley First Credit Union.