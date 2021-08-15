Australian wild fire management team – in control in SO

Crews, fire behaviour analysts and ignition specialists conducted a 300 ha planned ignition operation on the north west flank. This planned ignition operation occured in favorable weather conditions and was successful.

The objective of this operation was to remove the fuel between the guard lines and the head of the fire. Removing this fuel in a controlled manner that is safe for crews and equipment reduces the risk of spotting and growth to the north west and aids in keeping the fire from further growth.

Firefighters continue to mop-up hot spots along the southern fire perimeter.

A mobile task force of structural protection crews and engines will continue to patrol to protect assets along McKinney Rd, near Mount Baldy and in other areas of the fire and will be patrolling both day and night in anticipation of the frontal system that is predicted to pass through in the coming days.

This task force will also action hotspots that are found during patrols. These engines may also be used to supply water to fire line crews where possible. Structural protection assessments were recently reviewed and updated in the Mount Baldy area.

96 Mexican firefighters continue to work within high priority areas of the fire on the south and east flanks.

An Australian BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team is managing the Okanagan Complex, which includes the Thomas Creek (K51794), the Brenda Creek (K51924) and the Nk’Mip Creek (K52061) wildfires.