At the cop shop – a busy few days

2021-1535

On April 16th at 515 pm, Oliver RCMP were called to assist the fire department north of the cell tower site for a grass fire. Two youths, aged 13, were playing with a lighter and the fire they started quickly spread out of control. The boys spoke with a witness and the fire department and admitted to their actions. The fire was quickly controlled by the fire department. Police spoke with the parents of the youth and restorative justice measures will be pursued.

2021-1536

On April 16th at 530 pm, Oliver RCMP were called to assist the fire department on Black Sage Road for a report of a deliberately set fire in the field. A suspect was identified by witnesses and tried evading police by running from them and jumping into the irrigation canal. The male eventually needed rescuing from the frigid water by the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department who utilized a ladder to extricate him. The 26 year old male resident of Oliver was released from custody the following day and faces a charge of Arson.

2021-1553

On April 17th at 245 pm, Oliver RCMP attended to a motorcycle accident with the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department on Willow Brook Rd. A witness observed the lone motorcycle slowly veer off the road into a field. A 67 year old resident of Summerland was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with unspecified injuries. Alcohol was not a factor.

2021-1556

On April 17th at 650pm, Oliver RCMP received a call from a male who got his vehicle stuck in the snow on the 104 Forest Service Rd., 20 km off of Mckinney Rd. The male was not adequately dressed for the weather in that location and with impending darkness, Search and Rescue was activated. They were able to access the location by ATV and extricate the 61 year old Oliver resident. They met up with the RCMP member who drove the man home once it was determined that he did not require any medical attention.

2021-1558

On April 17th at 830 pm, Oliver RCMP received a complaint about bears at a campground in Gallagher Lake area. The mother and cub appeared to have just wandered through the area and there was no confrontation. Conservation Officers were notified. It is a good reminder for residents to ensure their garbage is secure and to be conscious of attractants and prevention measures.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

Commander

Oliver Detachment

RCMP