“At last we can return home”

An Evacuation Order has been RESCINDED for 223 properties identified within the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area “A”.

Due to the continued threat of fire and potential to expand back into this area, the Regional District now notifies those properties identified in Schedule 1 and shown in Schedule 2 that Evacuation Alert remains in place.

An Evacuation Alert means being prepared to evacuate your property immediately.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuations; you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

If you are unclear or have not been notified – call the RDOS in Penticton