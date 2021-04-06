At 8am today

B.C.’s online registration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open to eligible adults on Tuesday morning, as the province overhauls its current program for making bookings.

The new “Get Vaccinated” system will be available at 8 a.m. PT – People who are 71 and older — those born in 1950 or earlier — and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable will be able to register online to book their appointment, as will Indigenous people who are 18 and older .

The launch of the province-wide portal comes as case numbers spike in B.C., with a record-high daily total on Saturday of 1,072 new infections .

The online portal and single provincial call centre will replace the five regional call centres currently being used to register patients and book vaccine appointments .