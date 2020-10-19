Ask the Doctor

Open Letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

The epidemiological evidence clearly shows that the “pandemic” is over and no second wave will follow.

The evidence has been available for at least 4-5 months and is irrefutable.

Yet, in spite of this substantial body of research, your office is perpetuating the narrative that a pandemic still exists and a second wave is expected. This false story is being used to justify public health policies that appear to have no health benefits, have already caused considerable harm, and threaten to create more harm in the future.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths from COVID-19 have dropped to pre-pandemic levels.

Where are all the patients?

Why are you still using PCR testing? The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Health in Ontario has publicly stated that the PCR test yields over 50% false positives.

A New York Times investigative report found that PCR testing yields up to 90% false positives due to excessive amplification beyond the recommendations of the manufacturer. The PCR test was never designed, intended or validated to be used as a diagnostic tool.

Even the Alberta Health Services COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group has stated “clinical sensitivity and specificity values have not been determined for lab developed RT-PCR testing in Canada”.8 Despite expert consensus, you continue to use this inappropriate and inaccurate test to report so-called “cases” and justify your decisions.

Surprisingly, the recommendation for reducing COVID-19 morbidity and mortality by supplementing with vitamin D, a measure that is supported by high-quality research, has been absent from your frequent public broadcasts and professional bulletins.7 Optimizing nutrition is a convenient, inexpensive, and safe method of improving immune resistance and has been confirmed through numerous studies for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19. As far as I am aware, you have never mentioned something as simple as vitamin D supplements for our most vulnerable citizens.

Stephen Malthouse, MD

Denman Island, BC V0R 1T0

Email: scmalthouse@zohomail.com

ODN Editor: This open letter (excerpts only) on the internet for about a week and printed elsewhere in the general media. Respected homeopathic doctor from BC – Dr. Malthouse.

Where are the other doctors in BC or in Oliver. Still marching in a straight line with patients told to phone and avoid the empty hospital. Is it empty? No stats on that but the figures for IHA state only 2 people in hospitals with Covid – think there are 22 hospitals in the Interior.