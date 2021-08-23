As seen on Facebook

For friends and family who have recently gotten their Covid-19 shot or who know they will get one soon, awesome for you. I see how relieved you are and I’m so glad that this option is available for you!
For those who aren’t sure they will get one just yet, or maybe ever, or already know that they never will, I want to throw some love and respect your way, too. I am happy that you have that choice.
Medical freedom is important. AND let me add, medical interventions should NEVER BE MANDATED!
The wonderful thing about informed consent is that two people with the same information, can make 2 completely different choices and neither of them is right or wrong.
That is what medical freedom is and should be.
There are benefits and risks to every medical procedure. Doing the “right thing” means you’ve weighed the risks and benefits for yourself, and are making an informed decision! The only wrong decision is made purely out of fear, social pressure or emotional reactivity.
If you have researched your decision and are comfortable with it….great!
What’s right for one person, may be wrong for the other. Both, on an intuitive and biological level. We’re all doing the best we can with the information we hopefully have spent time digging into. Let this be a gentle reminder *for all* to please respect each other and be mindful of the message we put out there. Is everyone “wrong” because they believe differently than you? They very likely have just as strong of a reason for their choice as you do.
So whether you choose;
✅CV shot
✅No shot
✅Tequila shot
You’re okay in my books and I respect YOUR DECISION
You’re NOT ok in my book when you start being rude to others because they made a decision that was BEST for them.
Comments
Phyllis Whitten says
Thank you for your thoughtfulness.
pat whalley says
Yes, I agree and I raise my glass to that attitude, however not Tequilla! I am a white wine gal.
Nobody else’s business what you put in or do not put in to your body. However, if you refuse the vaccine, no complaints if you are forbidden entrance to certain things.
Remember No shoes, No shirt, No service??? It is the same sort of situation.
Mark Bearman says
Well said!!! I wish everybody had that attitude…. This world needs to start focusing on the positive instead of always spreading negativity and trying to belittle everybody else!! Maybe get off your rear ends, go get a job that almost every business in town is offering and smile once in a while. Not that hard…… 🤘👍
Mark Bearman says
And I’ll stick to Fireball. You enjoy your tequila……. Cheers!!!