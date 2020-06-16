As a public service

OPEN:
Rotary Beach – Park & Playground
Lion’s Park, Playground, Small Wheels Park, Off-leash Dog Park
Kinsmen Playground and Spray Park
Tots & Tykes Playground (Community Park)
Tennis/Pickleball Courts
Ball Diamonds (for passive use only)
All park washrooms
Recreation Office Mon-Fri 8:30-4:30
Community Weight Room (Tues-Sat 6:00am-8:30pm for current members only)
Community Hall for small user groups (under 50 people) with safety plan in place
As of Monday, June 22: Oliver’s Community Pool is open
CLOSED:
Meeting Rooms 1 & 2
Oliver Arena
