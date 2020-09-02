As a public service

August 31, 2020, 4:19 pm
Phyllis Whitten says
August 31, 2020 at 4:23 pm
I am surprised that nothing has been reported here as yet about the nasty vandalism on the reserve near Osoyoos. Check with chief Louie.
Publisher: A got a slow start on this one Phyllis. Was holding off until a visit with an OIB member
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Phyllis Whitten says
I am surprised that nothing has been reported here as yet about the nasty vandalism on the reserve near Osoyoos. Check with chief Louie.
Publisher: A got a slow start on this one Phyllis. Was holding off until a visit with an OIB member