Arts booth – the place to drop in on – todasy

The WOW Trade Show is a great place to expand your mind. Whether it’s a seminar on laughter, or some free financial advice, or making connections at small business booths so are sure to learn something new!

The Trade Show is on Saturday February 8 at the Oliver Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunches available.

The arts council is offering THREE DRAWS at their booth. You have a chance to win one of the following:

* tickets to Born Yesterday (SOAP Theatre)

* tickets to the Sage Valley Voices spring concert :”Television in Technicolour”

* tickets to Will’s Jams (Family Showcase at the Venables Theatre)

Also at the booth:

* loads of upcoming arts events to discover

* 2020 memberships for purchase

* entry forms for the Fall Art Show & Sale (and you can find out the theme of the show)

* information about the arts council AGM

* Information about the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre (and an opportunity for renters to pick up their brand new keys)

We’d love to chat with you and fill you in on all the arts news!