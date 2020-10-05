Arlyn Joyce Greig

Born in Ontario and raised in Alberta, Arlyn Greig, widow, now retired and living in Osoyoos, BC brings a wealth of knowledge gained from her working years in Fort McMurray with the Fire Fighter’s Union as Secretary/Treasurer.

She was a 9-1-1 dispatcher and a volunteer working on Brian Jean’s 1st Conservative campaign. She also worked on his second campaign but due to her husband’s failing health she had to stop.

After moving to BC she joined as a volunteer with Helena Konanz’s Conservative campaign in 2019. Currently Arlyn has found a niche that aligns with her values in the WexitBC party she represents.