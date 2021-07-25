Area Restriction in effect for Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

BC Wildfire Service Bulletin

OLIVER – The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire (K52061). This area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place and to avoid interference with fire control.

This order will remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. (PDT) on October 15, 2021, or until rescinded. The order applies to Crown land.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire (K52061) is located 6 kilometres north of Osoyoos.

• Commences at Point #1 where Highway 3 meets the Osoyoos Fire Department (FD) boundary, following the FD boundary west until Point #2.

• Point #2 begins at the Osoyoos lakeshore. From the lakeshore, follow the shoreline north to Point #3.

• Where the shoreline meets Osoyoos 1 Indian Reserve is Point #3.

• Continuing from the Osoyoos 1 Indian Reserve, stay on the western boundary heading north until reaching the Oliver FD boundary.

• Stay along the Oliver FD boundary until heading slightly eat to reach Point #4.

• From Point #4, head north, keeping to the Oliver FD boundary to where it meets with the BC Hydro transmission lines at Point #5.

• From Point #5 travel east, then south along the transmission line to Point #6.

• Point #6 is where the BC Hydro transmission lines meet Baldy Road Permit resource road.

• Travelling 12.91km heading 180 degrees south to reach Point #7.

• From Point #7, follow Highway 3 and travel west to reach Point #1.

Under this Order and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person:

Enters the area only in the course of:

(a) Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

(b) Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

(c) Travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order;

(d) Travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order;

(e) Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act; or,

(f) Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or agriculture management on private or leased property.