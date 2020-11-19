Are you a ‘lemming’?

Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta and Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company selling a test for Covid.

“There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. This is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspected public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. This is nothing more than a bad flu season.

It’s politics playing medicine and that’s a very dangerous game.

“There is no action needed.

Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence whatsoever they are effective. It is utterly ridiculous seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people walking around like lemmings obeying without any evidence.

Social distancing is also useless. The risk of death under 65 is 1 in 300,000.

The best we can do is to protect the vulnerable – those in facilities.”

Medical Director – MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP

Dr. Hodkinson is the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, and has been the Company’s Medical Director for over 20 years. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK, and then became a Royal College certified pathologist in Canada (FRCPC) following a residency in Vancouver.

A lemming is a small rodent. If one lemming jumps over a cliff then hundreds of others will follow blindly. Someone can ‘be a lemming’ if they follow others without thinking.