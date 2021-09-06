Are gasoline prices too high in BC

Gasoline prices per litre, octane-95:
British Columbia from 24-May-2021 to 30-Aug-2021. The average value for British Columbia during that period was $1.66 Canadian with a minimum of $1.57 on 24-May-2021 and a maximum of $1.73 on 02-Aug-2021.
Mike Hobson says
As of today there is a 26 cent range in regular gas in B.C. From 134.9 to 160.9 according to GasBuddy. WHY? Some prices in Vancouver are even cheaper than here.
Stuart Syme says
Let’s say that gas goes up by five cents a litre. At 7 litres per 100 km, your cost per 100 km has increased by 35 cents. Drop the price by a dollar per litre and you save seven dollars per 100 km.
I have two vehicles: a mid-sized pick-up with a four-cylinder turbo diesel and a Mini Cooper S with a four-cylinder turbo gas engine. Both get 30 mpg in town and 36 mpg on the highway – roughly 7 litres per 100 km.
Diesel being 22 to 28 cents a litre cheaper than gas makes it appear more economical to drive the pick-up. On the other hand, for pure pleasure, the Mini is my first choice.
What one pays for fuel is probably the smallest contributor to the life-cycle vehicle costs after depreciation, insurance, and maintenance – unless, of course, you drive a lot of miles.
Has the price of gas prevented you from going somewhere?
My formula is to always buy $60 per fill up and to moderate my driving so the monthly budget of $120 per month + or minus is maintained.