Approved – increased bus traffic Osoyoos to Kelowna

The applicant, Michael David Hathaway, doing business as Mountain Man Mike’s Mountain Man Mike’s (MMM), has a licence to operate inter-city buses (ICBs). The licence includes the following routes and minimum route frequencies (MRFs):

• Route A (Kaslo – Kelowna) with MRF of 1 trip per week in each direction

• Route B (Kaslo – BC/Alberta border) with MRF of 1 trip per week in each direction

MMM is applying to:

• Add 1 route (Osoyoos – Kelowna with MRF of 1 trip per week in each direction