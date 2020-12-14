Another meeting,,,,,, another year

Delegations:

• Mr. Roly Russell, MLA joined the meeting via ZOOM as an introductory meeting with Oliver Council

• Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue (OOSAR) provided Council with an overview of the new truck and trailer station at the Oliver Airport. OOSAR noted that with their equipment ready to go in the new building their response time has improved by approximately 1 hour

Development Variance Permit – 6947 Lakeside Drive – Council approved the development variance permit to increase the total land area from 90.0 m2 to 125 m2 to facilitate the construction of a garage with a carport.

Community Housing Fund January 2021 Intake – Final Update – Council approved making available the town-owned parcels (6219, 6225 and 6231 Main Street) through a long-term, 60-year lease at no cost, in partnership with Kiwanis Housing Society of Oliver, for the construction of a mixed-use affordable housing, commercial space and Town Hall building. The project is subject to funding through BC Housing and the Town of Oliver.

Food Waste Compost Site and Grant for Food Waste Collection – Council approved submitting a grant application to CleanBC Organic Infrastructure and Collection program for the establishment of a food waste collection program in Oliver. This program will support the food waste compost site that is scheduled for completion in March 2022.

Water Quality Report for November 2020 – The water distribution system is now in Winter Mode, using ground water for domestic use only. Oliver had a total of 29.4 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of November. According to Environment Canada the normalprecipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 31.2 mm. This year the Town received 6.6 mm on November 12, 2020.

Regional Aquatic Feasibility Study Update – Council was updated that Osoyoos Indian Band continues to support its funding contribution towards undertaking the regional aquatic feasibility study. Town of Osoyoos remains committed to its budgeted amount of $40,000. Council directed staff to proceed with seeking requests for quotation for a Regional Aquatic Feasibility Study.

Bylaws:

Adopted –

• Water Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1351.08

o Water rates will increase 4% effective January 1, 2021

• Sewer User Rate Amendment Bylaw 1331.08

o Sewer rates will increase 4% effective January 1, 2021

• Fire Control Amendment Bylaw 1369.01

First Three Readings –

• Development Cost Charge Bylaw 1390

o Council gave first three readings to the bylaw and directed staff to refer to the Inspector of Municipalities for approval.

Corporate Branding / Promotional Materials Policy – Council adopted the amended policy that follows the guidelines contained within the “Our Brand” document dated May 2018.