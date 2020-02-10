Annual Sheep count results

71th Annual Sheep Count at Vaseaux Lake Foothill Rangeson Sunday February 8, 2020.

We had 58 Volunteers/Hikers attend with an 8am Start at the Vaseux Lake Campground.

We’d like to thank this years volunteers who organized and cooked for the event:

BC Trappers Association provided Hot Breakfast at Vaseux Lake Campground Thankyou Ryan and Glen.

Thankyou Buy Low Foods (Brandon Watson) for your considerations for providing the meat for the fundraiser.

Thankyou for organizing the event: Lee Clarke, Joan Lindsay, Mathew Lewis, Darby Lewis, Ron Ostermeier

Thankyou to BC Parks for providing the Vaseux Parks Facility to host the meeting and breakfast area.

Thankyou to Wild Sheep Society of BC for the Hats and Shirts.

This is the 71th Annual Sheep Count at Vaseaux Lake– the longest consecutive wildlife and sheep inventory count in Western Canada.

2020 Sheep Count Totals:

97 California Big Horn Sheep

34 Rams

41 Ewes * some of the Ewe counts included young yearling sheep

25 Lambs

75 Mule Deer

Other Mammals

1 coyotes

Source: Matt Lewis on behalf of SOSA volunteers